Cape Hatteras officials asking for help identifying people responsible for vandalism at Ocracoke Lighthouse

Missing wooden ventilation slat and damaged wire screen on Ocracoke Lighthouse door (NPS Photo)

Damage to keeper’s quarters window and door (NPS photo)

Damage to keeper’s quarters window (NPS photo)

Two acts of vandalism at the Ocracoke Lighthouse were recently discovered by Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers, according to a National Park Service news release.

The Seashore has launched an investigation and is asking for the public’s help catching those responsible for the vandalism.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Rangers noticed that a wooden ventilation slat was missing from the Ocracoke Lighthouse door. Additionally, the wire screening behind the missing wooden slat was forcibly detached from the door.

On Monday, Oct. 5, Rangers discovered that numerous windows were damaged in the Keeper’s Quarters, the lighthouse and several outbuildings.

It is believed that the damages were caused sometime between the evening of Oct. 3 and the morning of Oct. 5.

Anyone with information that may help determine the individuals, circumstances, and events that led to the acts of vandalism are asked to contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip at www.nps.gov/isb.

Completed in 1823, the Ocracoke Lighthouse is the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina.

It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.