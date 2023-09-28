(WHTM) – Thousands of whole cantaloupe sold in 19 states have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The recall includes 6,456 cases of Eagle Produce’s Kandy brand whole cantaloupe with the UPC code 4050 and lot codes 797900, 797901 and 804918.

The recalled fruit was distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Recalled Cantaloupe (FDA)

Salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA says.

As of Sept. 27, no illnesses have been reported. No other products or lot code dates are included in this recall.

The FDA says anyone with the recalled fruit, which was sold in various supermarkets, should not consume it but instead should throw it out. Also, anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers can contact Eagle Produce LLC for more information at 1-800-627-8674 between Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.