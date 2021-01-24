Cancer patient makes facemasks for others

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD)- Gabie Roman, a veterinary, mother and stage four colon cancer patient is not letting her sickness stop her from giving back.

Roman’s doctors have given her a timeline of one more year.

“Every day is a gift,” Roman said. “Instead of wallowing and self pity and pain, doing positive things for others brings them joy and brings me joy.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Roman is having surgery and therapy for her cancer.

During her recovery, Roman handmade over 300 masks for the Cajun Navy and Ochsner Hospital.

“I came home two weeks after surgery and started making mask, even though I am supposed to be recovering,” she said.

Her sister-in-law, Valerie Broussard says the Amite community appreciates the work Roman has done.

“I guess the message here is to give back to our own kids so they can learn from Gabie,” Broussard said.

Roman also gave back during the 2016 flood, multiple holiday fundraisers and volunteered with the Rotary Club.

Her plan for the rest of the year is to work at her animal clinic, donating and encouraging others to do the same.

“Anytime someone has donated to my cause, I feel like I need to give back,” she said.