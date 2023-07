FILE – The U.S. Flag flies at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the steps to becoming a U.S. Citizen is to pass a civics test, but can you answer enough questions correctly to pass?

The test is made up from a list of 100 civics questions. Those aiming to gain citizenship are asked 10 questions randomly from the list. Participants must answer at least six of the questions correctly to pass.

The test is an oral test and is not multiple choice. Here are some of the questions below.