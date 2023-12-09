KENTUCKY (WDKY) — A new study breaks down the nation’s favorite Christmas songs by state, as well as the most-disliked – which happened to be the same song, in some states.
To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to nurture Christmas cheer, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state and surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
FinanceBuzz collected Google Trends search data on the 25 highest-charting Christmas songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Christmas 2022. For the list of the most annoying holiday songs, FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,250 U.S. adults in November 2022.
Across the nation, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey trended in 10 states, making it the most popular Christmas song. Mariah’s Christmas mega-hit was the most-searched song in both the Northeast and the South.
Forbes estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $2.5 million every year from the song.
Rounding out the most popular songs were “Run Rudolph Run,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” which ranked number one in at least three states.
North Carolina’s favorite song is “Jingle Bells”.
In California, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” reigned supreme, while in Texas and Florida, it was “Feliz Navidad.” Heading north, “Blue Christmas” was the top tune in Oklahoma and Tennessee, with “Underneath the Tree” ranked first in Ohio and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in Illinois and New York.
People’s least favorite Christmas songs
During the holiday season Christmas music seeps into our daily life seemingly every time we turn on the radio, go to a shopping mall, or get placed on hold.
For those who love it, it’s great, but for those who dislike it, it becomes a seasonal torture. With the most popular songs such as “All I want for Christmas is You” seemingly playing everywhere the closer we get to Christmas, it’s no wonder that it’s one of the most popular – and most despised songs.
Americans ranked these 10 Christmas songs as the most annoying to follow Mariah Carey’s hit:
- “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey
- “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by Alvin and the Chipmunks
- “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano
- “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives
- “Baby It’s Cold Outside”
- “Deck the Halls”
- “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon
- “White Christmas”
- “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney
- “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
FinanceBuzz reported that the most common reason for listing a song was that listeners felt as if it was overplayed.
You can view each state’s favorite song below:
|State
|Song (2023)
|Alabama
|Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
|Alaska
|Wonderful Christmastime
|Arizona
|It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
|Arkansas
|Run Rudolph Run
|California
|It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
|Colorado
|Jingle Bell Rock
|Connecticut
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Delaware
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|District of Columbia
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Florida
|Feliz Navidad
|Georgia
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Hawaii
|Last Christmas
|Idaho
|White Christmas
|Illinois
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Indiana
|Run Rudolph Run
|Iowa
|Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
|Kansas
|Jingle Bells
|Kentucky
|Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
|Louisiana
|Run Rudolph Run
|Maine
|White Christmas
|Maryland
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Massachusetts
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
|Michigan
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
|Minnesota
|Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
|Mississippi
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
|Missouri
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|Montana
|Jingle Bells
|Nebraska
|Deck the Halls
|Nevada
|Jingle Bell Rock
|New Hampshire
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|New Jersey
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|New Mexico
|Feliz Navidad
|New York
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|North Carolina
|Jingle Bells
|North Dakota
|Run Rudolph Run
|Ohio
|Underneath the Tree
|Oklahoma
|Blue Christmas
|Oregon
|Deck the Halls
|Pennsylvania
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Rhode Island
|Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
|South Carolina
|The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
|South Dakota
|Deck the Halls
|Tennessee
|Blue Christmas
|Texas
|Feliz Navidad
|Utah
|The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
|Vermont
|Wonderful Christmastime
|Virginia
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|Washington
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|West Virginia
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|Wisconsin
|A Holly Jolly Christmas
|Wyoming
|A Holly Jolly Christmas