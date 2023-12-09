KENTUCKY (WDKY) — A new study breaks down the nation’s favorite Christmas songs by state, as well as the most-disliked – which happened to be the same song, in some states.

To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to nurture Christmas cheer, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state and surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.

FinanceBuzz collected Google Trends search data on the 25 highest-charting Christmas songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Christmas 2022. For the list of the most annoying holiday songs, FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,250 U.S. adults in November 2022.

Across the nation, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey trended in 10 states, making it the most popular Christmas song. Mariah’s Christmas mega-hit was the most-searched song in both the Northeast and the South.

Forbes estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $2.5 million every year from the song.

Rounding out the most popular songs were “Run Rudolph Run,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” which ranked number one in at least three states.

North Carolina’s favorite song is “Jingle Bells”.

In California, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” reigned supreme, while in Texas and Florida, it was “Feliz Navidad.” Heading north, “Blue Christmas” was the top tune in Oklahoma and Tennessee, with “Underneath the Tree” ranked first in Ohio and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in Illinois and New York.

People’s least favorite Christmas songs

During the holiday season Christmas music seeps into our daily life seemingly every time we turn on the radio, go to a shopping mall, or get placed on hold.

For those who love it, it’s great, but for those who dislike it, it becomes a seasonal torture. With the most popular songs such as “All I want for Christmas is You” seemingly playing everywhere the closer we get to Christmas, it’s no wonder that it’s one of the most popular – and most despised songs.

Americans ranked these 10 Christmas songs as the most annoying to follow Mariah Carey’s hit:

  1. “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey
  2. “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by Alvin and the Chipmunks
  3. “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano
  4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives
  5. “Baby It’s Cold Outside”
  6. “Deck the Halls”
  7. “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon
  8. “White Christmas”
  9. “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney
  10. “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

FinanceBuzz reported that the most common reason for listing a song was that listeners felt as if it was overplayed.

You can view each state’s favorite song below:

StateSong (2023)
AlabamaRockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
AlaskaWonderful Christmastime
ArizonaIt’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
ArkansasRun Rudolph Run
CaliforniaIt’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
ColoradoJingle Bell Rock
ConnecticutAll I Want for Christmas Is You
DelawareAll I Want for Christmas Is You
District of ColumbiaAll I Want for Christmas Is You
FloridaFeliz Navidad
GeorgiaAll I Want for Christmas Is You
HawaiiLast Christmas
IdahoWhite Christmas
IllinoisAll I Want for Christmas Is You
IndianaRun Rudolph Run
IowaRudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
KansasJingle Bells
KentuckyRockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
LouisianaRun Rudolph Run
MaineWhite Christmas
MarylandAll I Want for Christmas Is You
MassachusettsSanta Claus Is Comin’ To Town
MichiganHere Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
MinnesotaLet It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
MississippiHere Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
MissouriIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
MontanaJingle Bells
NebraskaDeck the Halls
NevadaJingle Bell Rock
New HampshireSanta Claus Is Comin’ to Town
New JerseyAll I Want for Christmas Is You
New MexicoFeliz Navidad
New YorkAll I Want for Christmas Is You
North CarolinaJingle Bells
North DakotaRun Rudolph Run
OhioUnderneath the Tree
OklahomaBlue Christmas
OregonDeck the Halls
PennsylvaniaAll I Want for Christmas Is You
Rhode IslandChristmas (Baby Please Come Home)
South CarolinaThe Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
South DakotaDeck the Halls
TennesseeBlue Christmas
TexasFeliz Navidad
UtahThe Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
VermontWonderful Christmastime
VirginiaAll I Want for Christmas Is You
WashingtonIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
West VirginiaIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
WisconsinA Holly Jolly Christmas
WyomingA Holly Jolly Christmas