GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The search is on for an armed person police say was on the campus a local university.

The North Carolina A&T State University Aggie Alert system pushed out a campus-wide message around 5:30 p.m. warning students that the person was seen on campus.

The person was seen near Smith Hall.

There is no word on what type of weapon the person had.

Police want students to report any sightings to campus police or call 911.