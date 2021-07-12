Camp Spark seeks to inspire young girls through firefighting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Camp Spark starts today!

Camp Spark is a free 4-day camp through the Greensboro Fire Department seeking to introduce young girls to the profession of firefighting.

The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.

Camp Spark runs from July 12-15 at the Greensboro Fire Department training grounds on N. Church Street.