Camp Lejeune reports its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)– A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent patient tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The patient is receiving treatment in isolation with the patient’s family who has also been in isolation at a home on base due to a high risk of exposure to a known COVID-19 patient outside of the local area.

The test results are pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

None of the other family members who were also exposed to the known COVID-19 patient have tested positive for the virus at this time.

Given the circumstances, it was determined by NMCCL the patient did not contract the infection through community transmission.

The family had been in quarantine since before the symptoms presented so the risk of spread from this source is very unlikely.

As directed by health professionals, they remain in isolation on the base in accordance with the CDC protocol and are under strict supervision of NMCCL.

Personnel who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath or have been exposed to the virus should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance.

