California leap day baby shares rare birthday with her father

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (WJW) — Against incredible odds, a California baby entered the world on leap day, Feb. 29 – and now shares a birthday with her father.

Camila was born Saturday at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California, according to the hospital.

She was born on February 29, 2020, which is already a unique day in itself.

Camila will be able to look forward to joint birthday parties with her father, Ivan Rebollar Cortez, who was also born on leap day.

The hospital says the odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a leap year is 1 in 2.1 million.