California governor went to party, violated own virus rules

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update during a visit to Pittsburg, Calif. Newsom said in a statement Friday, Nov. 13, that he should not have attended a birthday dinner with a dozen people at the posh French Laundry restaurant last week, saying that he should have set a better example for a virus-fatigued state that is seeing steep increases in coronavirus cases. Newsom’s decision to attend was made as he’s been telling others to not mingle with others outside their households. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been pleading with his state’s nearly 40 million residents not to gather in groups, even with friends and family.

Last week, he broke his own rule. Newsom on Friday said he shouldn’t have attended a birthday party.

The gathering had a dozen people from more than three households.

State guidelines limit gatherings to no more than three households.

The party at the posh French Laundry restaurant could harm Newsom’s credibility and messaging as the state enters a critical holiday stretch with virus cases increasing.