Buttigieg, Second Gentleman pitch infrastructure plan in NC

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg observes a demonstration in the engineering department at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris have visited North Carolina’s capital city to promote the Biden administration’s infrastructure and COVID-19 relief agenda.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Buttigieg were in Raleigh on Friday to visit a Teamsters Union hall, laboratories on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus and Union Station.

The train station trip coincided with Amtrak’s 50th anniversary on Saturday. Gov. Roy Cooper and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner also were in attendance at the station.

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan would allocate $80 billion to help Amtrak.