Bust of Breonna Taylor broken in suspected act of vandalism in California

This video accompanied a previous story about the death of Breonna Taylor.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A statue in memoriam of Breonna Taylor was damaged in a suspected act of vandalism in Oakland, California, according to KPIX.

The bust depicts the 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed in March during a nighttime police raid in Louisville, Kentucky.

For two weeks, the bust has stood in Latham Square, near Oakland City Hall. It was found Sunday with severe damage.

Leo Carson, the artist behind the statue, told KPIX that it appears someone hit it with a baseball bat.

Carson believes the vandalism is a statement against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I don’t think there’s a single person in Oakland who doesn’t know who Breonna Taylor is, and I don’t think you attack a sculpture like that by accident,” he told KPIX. “And I think that it was an act of racism and an act of aggression and intimidation.”

The artist hopes to rebuild the bust and has launched a GoFundMe to fund the effort.