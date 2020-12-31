Businesses prepare for unique New Year’s celebrations amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ringing in 2021 will be unlike any other time. It comes after a year with a public health crisis, civil unrest and economic turmoil. Ahead of the celebrations, local businesses have had to get creative to celebrate the holiday.

“In past years we have savored champagne at midnight and welcomed the new year,” said Wes Wheeler, the owner of Undercurrent Restaurant in Greensboro. “Those aren’t options for people to do out this year.”

Restaurants like the Undercurrent have no choice but to shut down by 10 p.m. because of the coronavirus restrictions. Wheeler is looking at the bright side.

“Giving us an opportunity to kind of innovate in an industry that’s kind of been the same way for so long,” he said.

Wheeler is taking what he’s learned during the pandemic to come up with “Bubbles and Bites.” He’s serving up appetizers and champagne in a box to go. It’s complete with access to an online performance by a local artist.

“Something you could feel like you were getting at a night out,” said Wheeler.

Staff at the O.Henry hotel want visitors to feel at home when the clock strikes midnight.

“A lot of guests from our local community have to experience the hotel that might not have otherwise,” said Managing Director Tony Villier.

The hotel is offering different New Year’s Eve packages complete with a champagne delivery to the room and a $100 dining credit to participating restaurants.

“They’re looking for a sliver of normalcy in what’s otherwise a very abnormal time,” said Villier.

There’s a complete New Year’s Eve kit to launch into 2021 at 1618 Concepts.

“Everything you need to throw a great New Year’s Eve party,” said Vice President Stacy Land. “Bubbles, hats, noisemakers, all the good food, cocktail napkins, and of course some great champagne.”

Land is making the most of what 2020 has dealt this year.

“You’ve got to look for that silver lining,” she said. “We’re making our guests and our family and friends happy and smile.”

Packages from 1618 Concepts and Undercurrent are sold out and being distributed on New Year’s Eve. Villier told FOX8 rooms are available to celebrate at the O.Henry Hotel.