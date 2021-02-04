Businesses could face tougher challenges in getting second PPP loan

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Businesses in the Triad that continue to struggle daily due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a second round of PPP Loans, but the process will be more tricky this time around.

Back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic governmental grants were given to businesses who applied for them. This was done through the banks the businesses were most associated with.

In order to become approved for these loans, businesses had to provide specific documents which proved harder to do for some, especially minority-owned businesses.

The documents that needed to be included were, among others, a verified outline of business revenue and losses pre-pandemic (showing that the business is worth the loan amount requested) and a payroll sheet that showed 12 consistent months of paycheck administered to employees.

Jacqueline Jackson explained that this is where owners of small businesses and minority business owners struggle the most. “That’s really the frustrating part for any business is, we need the money, but the paper and the whole process gets overwhelming to where some people say they’re not going to apply because of the paperwork.”

Jackson works for Strategic Resources, an organization that essentially helps “bookkeep” for small businesses. She also helps businesses get their documentation in order to apply for PPP Loans.

With minority businesses she’s worked with, the infrastructure of keeping these documents in order just simply isn’t there. For paycheck statements for example, “A lot of them just end up trying to pay their employees cash, writing them checks, so they’re not having to keep track of taxes, and then at the end of the year doing W-2s.”

One bank loan officer, who is currently sorting through PPP loans, explained that this is among the most common document holding some owners back from getting their PPP loans approved. In some instances, owners were presenting paycheck outlines in Microsoft Word documents, but those won’t work because the information is not “verified,” explained the officer.

Jackson explained this is a pitfall minority businesses owners, and others, have to sort through. “Being able to kind of have the reports and the documentation that they need, that has been one of the biggest challenges. So, those setbacks really kind of hinder them in the process so, again, they stop running their business to try and get this paperwork together. And so now they don’t have any revenue coming in because now they’re spending time doing this paperwork.”

These businesses, mostly minority businesses, also have been less likely to have established relationships with banks.

Joi Owens is the owner of Enjoi Natural Body Products in Greensboro, a company she started in 2019 in order to help her young daughter battling eczema. She has applied for PPP loans four times and been denied every time. “Whether it’d be your length of time of being in business, or how much capital you make. Or rather it’d been your relationships with these banks,” Owens said. “That I would say has been my biggest problem.”

She is currently trying to hire more employees to help her case with getting approved for PPP loans.

With the second round of PPP loans, businesses will need to provide more documentation. This time, businesses not only have to send in updated information on their status, but must also provide documents that reflect their previous PPP loan.

“So, now it’s not just asking how have you been impacted by COVID, but now it’s saying ‘OK, we gave you funds the first time around, can you prove that those funds were used for what you said they were going to be used for,’” Jackson said.

What businesses also have to do is provide documentation showing that they did not have to fire any staff members due to COVID-19.

“Did you actually keep the employees that you said you were going to keep? That’s one of the stipulations of the loans,” Jackson said.

The best advice she can give to struggling businesses is to reach out for professional help in filing for PPP loans.

Another “word-to-the-wise” is to be patient. The approval process for the second round of PPP loans is expected to take longer than in March due to the overwhelming amount of loan applications.