Businesses brace to miss out on hundreds of thousands after High Point Furniture Market canceled for the spring

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority has canceled the Spring 2020 High Point Market after the event was initially postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“While our hope was that restrictions enacted in March would improve the situation enough to allow for a June show, it is clear now that such is not the case,” said Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore.

Originally scheduled for April 25-29, the postponement was announced in March considering North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s advisement to cancel all events that draw an attendance of 100 or more people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was rescheduled for June 12-14 with plans to run only three days instead of the typical five.

On Thursday, however, the High Point Market Authority said the entire event is canceled. The next High Point Market will take place Oct. 17-21.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision, but cancellation is the most prudent course of action given the current circumstances and was unanimously approved by our executive committee,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “We now set our sights towards Fall Market with excitement and anticipation to fully welcome the industry back to High Point.”

The news, while expected, still came with a blow to local businesses that had hoped to bring in revenue from market customers. That includes local restaurants, hotels and charities.

Some, like Barbecue Joe’s in High Point, are set to miss out on $250 million in revenue.

Joe has regularly cooked for tens of thousands of customers at the market for the past 12 years.

“It’s a boost in business, and it kind of catapults us going forward,” he said.

Since COVID-19 forces restaurants to close, Joe had to lay off 33 employees. Luckily, as customers started to come back, he was able to re-hire some people.

Those people are now going to miss out on their bi-annual chances to make a large paycheck.

“I had one employee work 100 plus hours at the market…People have lost 30 hours a week from market. That’s a lot. They don’t get tips and bank on that to make mortgage payments,” Joe said.

Three miles away, near the heart of the furniture market, Pandora’s Manor has seen an influx of customers canceling room reservations.

“We’re just trying to keep the faith that everything is going to pass and that the market in October will come,” Innkeeper Tina Freier said.

She’s worked at the historic establishment for the past year now. The manor along West High Avenue in High Point is a coveted local inn for market and event goers who find themselves in High Point.

Tina even described the long wait time people go through, saying “We have a five-year backup waiting list to get in here for the market.”

For the manor, they began to see customers cancel reservations around the time High Point University canceled their graduation ceremonies.

More cancellations came as the High Point Rockers season was postponed indefinitely, and then when the High Point Market was canceled.

Their books are clear between now and July.

Freier and the housekeeper had to furloughed but have such motivation that they still come into work.

“We actually still come into work because we want to work…here I at least get a change of scenery,” she said.

She and the rest of her co-workers are staying optimistic and hopeful that things will turn around soon.

“We actually have several things coming in October,” Freier said.

They have begun development on an outdoor pavilion to host weddings, which is expected to be completed in the fall.

They have also begun to see constant calls from people wanting to book rooms for the fall market.

“We’re just excited to see everyone!” she said.