HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Piedmont Triad are looking forward to warmer days.

Baseball season is right around the corner, and business owners in High Point want you to visit downtown. They have some things in the works to bring you to the area.

Business owners want the empty streets to be full of people. They hope offering live music will help attract a crowd. Many people want to see more nighttime activities in the area, and they think this is a great start.

“I think live music is so much fun,” Tajia Lagomarsino said. “It gives you a reason to go out and do something.”

It’s something to do for adults and students.

“I think that would be awesome, and I think that’s a lot of things that like High Point would definitely be looking for,” said Francesca Difilippo, a student at High Point University. “We just don’t have much to do other than like what’s going on campus.”

Ziggys, a live music and events promoter, is going to offer music performances at Stock + Grain Food Hall on North Elm Street in High Point.

“I wanted more entertainment, and I know lots of local bands that want to play in a smaller setting and can really bring an entertainment value back to this area,” said Jay Stephens, who owns Ziggys.

Stephens said there will be a stage inside and outside of the food hall, which sits beside Truist Stadium. It’s a growing area with the Congdon Yards development next door and several new businesses and developments popping up throughout downtown.

A map of downtown from the High Point Economic Development Corporation shows 23 projects which were completed, announced or under construction in the past year.

“Downtown High Point is happening,” said Joe Hubay, who co-owns Plank Street Tavern.

Hubay opened his bar on Church Avenue in 2019. He said a new activity downtown will bring more people to his bar.

“If they are able to drop 50 or 100 people or 150 people to come to Stock + Grain, that will spill over to us, over to H.P. Trousers, spill over to Paddle,” he said. “That’ll be great.”

Hubay and others who’ve lived in the area for years have watched downtown transform.

“It’s becoming a really cool place to be where there was nothing downtown before,” Hubay said.

Many are excited to see it continue changing.

“All the renovation that the area has gone through and all the things that are opening up. I’m just excited to see what’s in store for the future High Point,” Difilippo said.

The live performances at Stock + Grain Food Hall will start in April.

They’ll be Wednesday through Saturday from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. Some will be free, while others might have a cover. They’ll all be family-friendly.