Business owners react to Gov. Cooper’s new modified stay-at-home order

Gov. Roy Cooper introducing a new, modified stay-at-home order for all North Carolinians.

The order says everyone must stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and moves the alcohol curfew to 9 p.m.

“It was bad enough going to 11 p.m., but we were making it and now it’s going to be real rough,” said Celeste Cranford, owner of Mother Tucker’s in Greensboro.

For the last 11 years, Cranford’s served drinks and food to the community. She’s afraid the governor’s latest restrictions will hurt her already struggling business.

“I would say $1,000 per night and that’s a big difference in a little place like this,” said Cranford.

Tables sat empty at Bites and Pints Gastro Pub in Greensboro the night of the governor’s announcement. A growing concern for Todd Pierce and his employees.

“I’m personally more worried about our employees keeping their jobs, keeping things going here, so that we can keep the folks working. It’s a big strain, it really is,” said Pierce.

Pierce and other business owners want people to know they take your safety seriously, but they need your support.

“The big thing for us when we see empty parking lots, specifically on this stretch of Spring Garden, we know people are not going out and eating and just not going out and enjoying what they used to do,” said Pierce.

The modified stay-at-home order begins Friday and will go until Jan. 8.