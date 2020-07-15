Business erupts in flames on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A business was fortunately empty when a fire erupted in Winston-Salem, according to the Winton-Salem Fire Department.

At about 4:13 a.m. Wednesday, the Winton-Salem Fire Department shared video on Twitter as crews worked to put out flames at a business at 1685 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Fire crews said no one was injured, and they believe the building was empty when the fire ignited.

The fire was under control by 6:01 a.m.

It is their understanding the building was on fire for awhile before anyone called about it.

No word on the cause of the fire.