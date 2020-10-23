Business closures continue in the Triad

Several restaurants announced closures this week in the Triad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coast in High Point and Slanted Shed food truck both attributed closures to the impact of the pandemic.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, Coast’s owners wrote: “We want to sincerely thank our thousands upon thousands of fans of Coast over our initial 7 months of operating our beautiful new restaurant. Unfortunately due to the negative effects of the covid pandemic we have been forced to list the Coast property for sale.”

In Winston-Salem, Cafe Vara Du and Tart Sweets announced they would close as well.

The owner of Tart Sweets said the pandemic was only a small piece of her decision to close, but said it did help influence the decision.

“It’s saddening, very. Especially when you know people you’ve partnered with and everything, and done stuff with,” said Teresa Burton, owner of Wood and Thread Boutique.

Burton is still open, but said business has been slow.

“It’s a day to day situation, wake up and see what it holds and everything,” she said.

Without regular customers from nearby colleges and downtown traffic, she’s focused on website sales and partnerships.

Burton urges other struggling business owners to help each other out.

“While you’re at it, go check out the restaurant, the bar, boutiques other than mine,” she tells customers.

She’s hopeful for holiday shoppers, but in the meantime shared this message for other owners still struggling:

“We’re gonna get through this.”