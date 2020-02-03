Burlington woman's remains may be at Montgomery County processing center after dumpster possibly serviced with her inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police will search Uwharrie Environment in hopes of finding the remains of a missing woman caught on camera getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster was serviced.

Burlington police believe the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox, of Burlington, was transferred to Uwharrie Environmental in Montgomery County.

Officers say the processing center is cooperating fully.

A search party will begin looking for the body on Tuesday.

Family tells police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters.

Police say videos show Cox arriving at Five Below alone on Thursday. No one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.

In light of this investigation, police are warning that public, “The commonly known practice of ‘dumpster diving’ is not safe.”

