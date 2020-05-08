Burlington woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after man dies during apartment fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman has been charged following a fatal apartment fire last month, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Twaina Marie Young, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On April 17, emergency responders were called to an apartment fire at 1711 Whitsett Street, Apt. C8.

During the fire, JB Newman, 89, of the apartment, died.

An investigation revealed that Young, who also lived in the apartment, started a fire while smoking in a careless manner, the release said.

Young was given a $5,000 secured bond.