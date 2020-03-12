Burlington woman charged with filing false report in school bus assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- A woman in Alamance County was charged with lying about a school bus sexual assault, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Alamance County deputies charged Melissa Marie King with filing a false report to law enforcement.

Deputies say she told them her child was also a victim of Samuel Freeze and Brandon Lane.

Freeze and Lane are charged in connection with sexually assaulting a student earlier this week.

Investigators say witnesses told them that King told her daughter to make up the additional case so that she could file have leverage in a lawsuit she planned to file against the school system.

King was booked into the Alamance County jail and given a $500.00 unsecured bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for April 1 at 9 a.m.