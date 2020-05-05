Burlington T-shirt company changes business model to make face masks

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As the state starts to reopen and more people start heading out, face coverings will be key. Mayors across the Piedmont Triad are encouraging people to keep wearing them and some cities are giving them out for free.

An Alamance County T-shirt company changed its business model to keep you protected and keep the company from going under.

On a normal day, TS Designs in Burlington would be preparing bulk orders of T-shirts. These days, shirts are being used for masks.

The company is turning defective shirts – ones with a hole in them or a leak in the print, for example – into masks.

A single shirt can make anywhere from three to eight masks depending on the size of the shirt. And they have over 1,000 shirts.

Business really slowed down during this health crisis, so owner Eric Henry created this solution to make up for missed bulk orders.

The mask sales started last weekend.

Henry teamed up with Trotter’s Sewing in Asheboro. TS Designs provides the shirts and Trotter’s cuts and sews them together.

The company went from selling 250 masks a week to 250 a day

Henry had to furlough most of his employees but since the mask idea took off two of them have returned to work.

Next week they hope to roll out masks for kids.

The masks are $9 each or you can get five for $40.

For more information, click here.