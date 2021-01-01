Burlington shopping center to bring new businesses to Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. — At a time when business owners across the country have struggled to survive the pandemic, others in the Triad are flourishing.

A four-acre upscale shopping center will soon open in Burlington.

“I think people are just ready to get out and spend money and be with people,” real estate developer David Morton said.

As soon as the signs looking for tenants went up at the new Burlington shopping center, Morton said his phone was ringing with people interested in occupying the space.

“We’ve been doing this for 30-something years developing shopping centers and almost every shopping center that we have is 100 percent occupied,” Morton said.

Morton said of the 21 spaces in the new shopping center, about 15 of them are already leased.

“The demand to come into space in Alamance County is really overwhelming. There’s not that much business property left to sell that you can develop anymore. We’re developing this one and when we get through developing this one, we’re building another one right across the street,” Morton said.

A dentist office, real estate company, jewelry store, nail salon, doctor’s office and a restaurant will soon open on the land at South Church Street and Westbrook Avenue.

Morton tells FOX8 his tenants have not struggled with the pandemic.

“In the last year we have not lost one tenant. We’ve been very fortunate,” Morton said.

As Morton keeps buying and building properties, he said he’s always searching for businesses outside of the immediate area.

“These companies are not here in Alamance County now so not only are they leasing buildings from us but it’s going to create a lot of jobs,” Morton said.

A success not only for him, but also for the community.

The shopping center is set to be completed in March.