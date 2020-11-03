Burlington shooting leaves woman in critical condition

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Burlington on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Beaumont Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Teresa Flowers with a gunshot wound.

Flowers was taken to a regional trauma center where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Burlington police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

