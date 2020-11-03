Burlington shooting leaves woman in critical condition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Burlington on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Beaumont Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Teresa Flowers with a gunshot wound.

Flowers was taken to a regional trauma center where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Burlington police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter