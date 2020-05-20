Burlington restaurants prepare for Phase 2 of reopening

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As we wait for Gov. Roy Cooper’s game plan, which could come in less than 24 hours, many cities are preparing a plan to operate their restaurants at a new level.

The goal is to open restaurants in Burlington but to do it in a way to ensure sustainability.

Total seating capacity is one of the biggest concerns for many restaurant owners. Peter Bishop, with Burlington Economic Development, said they will have to adjust their spacing inside, meaning less customers which leads to less money.

“If it’s similar to South Carolina, that can be 50 percent capacity in a given restaurant. A lot of restaurants form their financial model based on how many tables they can serve over a period of time,” Bishop said.

He said his team has come up with ways to make up for a loss in capacity.

“A lot of other communities in the state have allowed partial street closures. They’ve allowed folks to use private parking lots and share strip centers or mall settings where even a restaurant can use part of their parking area,” he said.

While this may seem like a good solution, there are a lot of other safety issues to consider.

“Obviously fire aisles, drive aisles need to be maintained. So that in case of an emergency anything can happen. We’ve looked to all the public safety folks and tried to check those boxes and also talk directly with restaurant owners and business owners about what would work best for them and what would be most flexible,” Bishop said.

This is just the start of the dialogue. Bishop said these plans are not concrete and may not be options until way after Phase 2 is in place. The ideas were presented to the Burlington City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, you can contact the economic development department.