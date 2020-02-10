Burlington police working on new app to connect with public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department wants to catch more criminals, and they want your help.

The Burlington Police Department and Alamance County Crimestoppers are in the process of releasing the P3 App. The app is meant to promote a partnership between police, the public and the private sector and create a streamline of communication and information.

It's the same program High Point police and Greensboro police have in place. It gives citizens the access to the police department's social media accounts, website, wanted suspects and more.

It also makes it easier for people to submit a tip to Crimestoppers or Gunstoppers in an anonymous way. Then people can monitor and claim rewards through the app.

Burlington Police Department Community Resource Officer Bobby Davis says this will help the police department add success to a program that is already working.

“We’ve had pretty good success with Crimestoppers. We love a lot of stuff. Especially, you know, like last year we solved everything from homicides to robberies to a large amount of drugs but we still could increase it. That’d be great,” he said.

This is something Officer Davis says can also help cut down on more crime, because it can make people be more aware of their surroundings and help them connect more easily to the police department.

“Even if someone might not know a wanted person, but if they see a photograph, they may spot them when they’re out shopping or something and they’ll be able to submit a tip to us," he said.

The app could also help with the Gunstoppers program the police department rolled out a little less than a year ago. That is supposed to be a way for Burlington Police to get more illegal weapons off the streets and out of the hands of people who are not allowed to have weapons. Burlington Police say that has not gotten as much traction yet but hope the convenience of this app and tip system will help as well.

The P3 system is still being worked on but should be available sometime in March.