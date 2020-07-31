Burlington police warn public about phone scam where callers tell people that police are coming to their home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department are warning the public about a phone scam that is telling people officers are coming to their home with a search warrant or arrest warrant, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

The BPD was made aware that hackers or potential fraud suspects are currently using the phone number and name of the department to place calls to citizens.

In the calls, the suspects are telling people that officers are on the way to their home to serve either a search warrant or an arrest warrant.

It is not common practice for the BPD to announce or call people prior to either process being served.

The caller/suspect will try and convince the victim to reveal personal identifying information, which would later be used in a fraud.

Officers say that if you receive a call like this, hang up and call (336) 229-3500 and ask for an on-duty supervisor to confirm the validity of the call.

Please do not reveal personal identifying information to the caller.