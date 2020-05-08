Burlington police searching for missing woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On April 27, the Burlington Police Department received a report of a missing person.

Brigitte Elaine Haskins, 48, was reported missing and was last seen on April 25.

Investigators do not believe Haskins to be in danger and there is no foul play suspected in this case.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding Haskin’s location. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.