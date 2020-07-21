Burlington police searching for missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing man, according to a news release.

Mortaz Lorenzo Pride, 26, of Burlington, was last seen on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. walking in the area of Whitsett Street.

Police said Pride was walking to the Caswell Street area in Burlington.

Pride is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has short hair and was last seen wearing a black hat and black shirt with a pair of green and white shorts.

Anyone who has seen Pride is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.