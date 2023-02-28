Left to right: Zion Corbett, 20, of Burlington, and Jamel Garrett, 22, of Graham

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators identified two suspects after a shooting in Burlington on Avon Avenue shooting on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Burlington Police Department officials say they arrested Jamel Garrett, 22, of Graham.

Garrett was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

A second suspect in the case has been identified as Zion Corbett, 20, of Burlington. Corbett has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent To kill, and warrants have been issued.

Burlington police are requesting any helpful information that would lead to the apprehension of Corbett.

The victim is no longer in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Additional charges for both suspects are possible.