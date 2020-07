BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a runaway teen, according to a news release.

On Thursday at 1:02 p.m., police were told 15-year-old Hannah Marie Styles had run away.

Hannah is 5’6″ and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone who sees Hannah is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.