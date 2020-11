BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing child, according to a news release.

Jose Alessandro Bonilla-Baca, 11, was last seen in the 2200 block of Wilkins Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone who sees Jose or knows where he is located is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.