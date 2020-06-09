Burlington police looking for man charged with assault

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers in Burlington are looking for a man who is charged with assault after another man was found suffering from multiple injuries to the head and face on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.
At 8:43 pm, officers with the BPD responded to a home in the 300 block of Trail Three in regards to a medical assist call for service.
When they arrived, officers were met by a 66-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries to the head and face. It was quickly determined he had been a victim of a serious assault.
As a result of the investigation, the BPD has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Dennis Lee Mebane, 56, of Burlington.
Mebane has been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury
The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation and the location of Dennis Lee Mebane or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.