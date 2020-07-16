Burlington police investigating shooting; vehicles damaged by gunfire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a shooting after two vehicles were damaged by gunfire, according to a news release.

At 3:37 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Huffman Mill Road and Longpine Road on a report of shots fired.

Officers found an unoccupied 2019 Nissan Altima that was reported stolen out of Raleigh in the roadway with damage from gunfire.

Witnesses said two people in the Altima opened fire on another vehicle, abandoned the Altima in the road and left the area in an older model light green Nissan Altima.

A white Jeep was found behind Alamance Regional Medical Center with multiple strikes from gunfire.

The occupants of the Jeep are being interviewed by investigators.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.