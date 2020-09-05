Burlington police investigating kidnapping

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a kidnapping on Friday night, according to a news release.

Police were called to the Food Lion on Ramada Road on a report of a man forcing a woman into a gray Pontiac Grand Prix in the parking lot.

Before police arrived, the vehicle had left the scene.

At a BP gas station on Huffman Mill Road, the woman was able to make a phone call to a family member while in the parking lot before the man again forced her back in the vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.