Burlington police investigating after person found dead near hotel

BULRINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department are investigating after a female was found dead near a hotel, according to a BPD news release.

At 11:08 a.m., officers with the BPD responded to the Best Western at 770 Huffman Mill Road when they were told about an unresponsive female lying along the wood line of the property.

When they arrived, officers and medical personnel found the person was deceased.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The identity of the person is being withheld as investigators seek to notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.