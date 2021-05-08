2 juveniles believed to be racing hospitalized after crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are investigating a crash.

On Saturday at 7:51 a.m., officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to the area of Maple Avenue and Quintas Avenue when they were told about a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers determined that speed was a contributing factor for the crash.

Both drivers were juveniles, and they were taken to local hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

Officers believe the juveniles were racing based on witness statements and physical evidence.

