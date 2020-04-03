Watch live
Burlington police investigating after teen shot, injured

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured on Thursday.

At 4:41 p.m., officers learned a 19-year-old man came into Alamance Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victim hasn’t been able to describe where the shooting happened other than near the area of Sharpe Road, police said.

There were no reports of shots fired in the area.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

