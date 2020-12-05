Burlington police investigating after person found dead near Walmart

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department started a death investigation on Friday after a person was found dead near a Walmart, according to a BPD news release.

At 1:41 pm, officers responded to Walmart at 530 S. Graham Hopedale Rd. when they were told about a person lying in the landscaping along the edge of the property.

When they arrived, officers and medical personnel discovered the person was dead.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The identity of this subject is being withheld as investigators seek to notify next of kin.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

