Burlington police investigating after man injured in shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting, according to a news release.

At 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, a 23-year-old man walked into the Urgent Care at 1713 S. Church St. with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by Alamance County EMS to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was shot in the 1100 block of Attica Street.

Officers then responded to Attica Street and secured a residence where the shooting most likely occurred, the release said.

It is believed that this shooting was not a random act of violence and the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.