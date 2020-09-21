Burlington police investigate shooting that injured 2

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 6:39 p.m., Burlington police and fire officials were dispatched to 215 Adams St. when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a male and female victim.

Both were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are on scene, and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department (336) 229-3500 or Alamance Countywide Crimestoppers (336) 2297100.