Burlington police identify man found dead near Walmart

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department identified a man who was found dead on Friday near a Walmart, according to a BPD news release.

At 1:41 pm, officers responded to the Walmart at 530 S. Graham Hopedale Rd. when they were told about a person lying in the landscaping along the edge of the property.

When they arrived, officers and medical personnel discovered that James Michael Mayns, 55, of Burlington, was dead.

After working with the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s office, officers say they believe that Mayns’ cause of death was related to hypothermia.

There is no foul play suspected in this case.