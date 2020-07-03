Burlington police asking for public’s helping finding missing teen

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Ta-Lee Farmer.

He was last seen at his home in Burlington on June 30.

He is around 6’0” and weighs 189 pounds.

He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Farmer is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a white or black t-shirt, a red hat with a “CB” logo on the front of it and red and grey Jordans.

He may be in the Durham area with known people.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information about Farmer, and they ask you to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.