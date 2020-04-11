Burlington police asking for public’s help to find missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 54-year-old Mark Quinn.

On Friday at 5:37 p.m., the Burlington Police Department received a report of a missing person.

Quinn was reported missing by his family.

He was last seen by the family on March 30.

Quinn was described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last known to have a silver 2007 Nissan Altima with NC Registration TBF-6480.

The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this missing person case. At this time, they do not suspect any foul play but do say his disappearance is uncommon.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this missing person case, and we ask you to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.