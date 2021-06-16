Burlington police asking for public’s help identifying people on scene when shots fired into convenience store

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying people who were on scene when shots were fired into a convenience store.

On Saturday, around 1:06 a.m., officers responded to the Cruizer’s convenience store when they were told about shots being fired at the business.

When they arrived, officers learned the business and two vehicles in the parking lot had been shot.

No injuries were reported.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the BPD released surveillance footage of multiple people who are believed to have been at the store when the shots were fired.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information on regarding this investigation or other related cases. Officers ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call AlamanceCounty-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.