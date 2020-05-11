Burlington police asking for public’s help finding vandalism suspect

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department are for the public’s help finding a vandalism suspect.

On Monday, officers responded to multiple vandalism incidents in the area of Front and Spring Streets in downtown Burlington, according to a BPD news release.

These incidents happened during overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

Officers provided photos from a surveillance camera in the area of a potential suspect.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100