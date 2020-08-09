Burlington police asking for public’s help finding missing 14-year-old

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 14-year-old Anakeren Salar Ramirez.

She is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a red tank top and shorts at her home in the 1500 block of Apple Street on July 27 around 5 p.m.

She is possibly traveling with others in a red SUV and might be heading to the Charlotte area.

At this time investigators, believe she is a runaway and has not been abducted.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.