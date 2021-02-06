Burlington police asking for public’s help finding missing woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding April Bernarda Royster.

She is 46, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Royster was last seen on Wrenn Street at about 8 a.m. wearing a tan jacket and light-colored pants.

She was driving to Asheboro in a dark blue 2011 Ford Focus bearing N.C. registration CAM6497.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.