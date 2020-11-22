Burlington police asking for public’s help finding missing girl

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old.

On Sunday at 8:35 a.m., officers were told about a missing juvenile.

Officers learned that 15-year-old Ma’Kyra Allison had left a home around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

At this time, officers are trying to find her.

Allison is still believed to be in the Burlington area.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

